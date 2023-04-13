King Charles ‘very disappointed’ that Meghan is skipping coronation: report

King Charles is reportedly “very disappointed” that his daughter-in-law Meghan Markle is skipping his historic coronation.

The monarch is feeling mixed emotions about the plan announced Wednesday for his son, Prince Harry, to attend the May 6 coronation, but leave Markle and the couple’s children, Archie and Lilibet, back in California, a source told the Sun.

“The King is happy that Harry, his son, who he calls his ‘darling boy,’ will be at the Abbey. He wanted him there,” the source said.

“It is sad, he is very disappointed that he won’t see Meghan or his grandchildren but understands the situation.”

Notably, May 6 is also Prince Archie’s fourth birthday.

In a statement on Wednesday, Buckingham Palace ended speculation about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s attendance by confirming that Harry will make the 5,459-mile journey from Montecito, Calif. to London for the big day.

“Buckingham Palace is pleased to confirm that the Duke of Sussex will attend the coronation service at Westminster Abbey on May 6,” an official statement said. “The Duchess of Sussex will remain in California with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.”





It’s believed Archie and Lilibet were not invited to attend the coronation, which reportedly didn’t go down too well with the exiled royals.

In January — following the release of his protocol-shattering memoir “Spare” — Harry sensationally refused to commit to attending the event at Westminster Abbey.

When asked whether he’d attend the event if invited, the father-of-two told ITV’s Tom Bradby that “there’s a lot to be discussed” before he can make that decision.





“There’s a lot that can happen between now and then,” he said at the time. “But, the door is always open. The ball is in their court.”

“There’s a lot to be discussed and I really hope that they’re willing to sit down and talk about it,” he added.

The coronation will see King Charles formally crowned following his ascension to the throne in September after the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II — Britain’s longest-reigning monarch.