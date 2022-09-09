King Charles to address world as period of mourning begins

An emotional King Charles III was seen for the first time since his mother, Queen Elizabeth II’s death — as he is set to address the world for the first time as the new British monarch Friday.

Charles and his wife Queen Consort Camilla were visibly upset as they left Balmoral, the Scottish estate where he is thought to be one of the few royals to have made it in time to be at the 96-year-old queen’s side when she died Thursday.

He was photographed leaving early Friday, starting the trip to London where he will make a television address for the first time as king — in a pre-recorded speech at 6 p.m. local time.

Before that, church bells across the country will ring in commemoration at noon, when Parliament will also convene for a special hearing for politicians to pay tributes.

There will also be gun salutes in key London landmarks, including the Tower of London — 96 rounds, one for each year of the queen’s life.

Meanwhile, Buckingham Palace on Friday announced that “it is His Majesty The King’s wish that a period of Royal Mourning be observed from now until seven days after The Queen’s Funeral.”

King Charles III and the Queen Consort drive through Ballater as they leave Birkhall in Scotland. REUTERS

“Royal Mourning will be observed by Members of the Royal Family, Royal Household staff and Representatives of the Royal Household on official duties, together with troops committed to Ceremonial Duties,” the palace said.

Although the exact date of Her Majesty’s funeral is yet to be confirmed, long leaked plans suggest it will likely be at Westminster Abbey on Monday, Sept. 19.

Charles, 73, is also expected to meet new UK political leader Liz Truss Friday — the last person to be photographed with the queen after traveling to meet her at Balmoral Tuesday to be officially confirmed as prime minister.

King Charles III is expected to make his first televised speech later in the evening. HENRY NICHOLLS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

King Charles III might not be coronated for some time in the aftermath of Queen Elizabeth II’s death. Andrew Milligan/PA Images/Alamy/Sipa USA

Truss became the 15th prime minister of Elizabeth’s historic 70-year reign.

That lengthy reign made Charles the oldest person to ever assume the British throne when he instantly became king at his mother’s passing.

Flags at royal residences will remain at half mast until 8 a.m. on the day after that final day of mourning, the palace said. Special areas were set up for flowers to be left, and the palace also opened an online book of condolence.

King Charles III and the Queen Consort are seen driving out of Birkhall in Scotland on their way to London. Andrew Milligan/PA Images/Alamy/Sipa USA

The palace has yet to confirm the length of national mourning, which is expected to last until the day after the queen’s funeral.

Parliament has scrapped regular business for a special session for lawmakers to pay tribute to the queen. A special “service of prayer and reflection” will be held at St Paul’s Cathedral.

While Charles automatically succeeded his mother, a date has yet to be set for his coronation, which is traditionally delayed for several months to allow for “a period of mourning” as well as “the enormous amount of preparation required” to organize it, the royal family says.

King Charles III is scheduled to meet new UK Prime Minister Liz Truss. Andrew Milligan/PA Images/Alamy/Sipa USA

On Thursday, Charles had said that “we mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved mother.

“I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world,” he said in a statement.

With Post Wires