King Charles set to invite Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to coronation

King Charles will invite Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to his coronation in spite of the couple’s new Netflix docuseries containing fresh attacks on the royal family.

Buckingham Palace insiders told the DailMail that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex can expect invitations for the historic event at Westminster Abbey set for May 6.

“Harry is his son and His Majesty will always love him. While things are difficult at the moment, the door will always be left ajar,” one insider told the outlet.

Another said it would be “unlikely” for the invitation to be rescinded in the coming months, even with the release of Harry’s upcoming memoir, “Spare.”

The Palace told the outlet that the guest list for the coronation hadn’t yet been compiled.

Harry and Meghan made a plethora of allegations in their Netflix series, which soared to the No. 1 spot on the platform upon each release of its two parts.

Royal experts thought King Charles wouldn’t invite the couple after the release of “Harry & Meghan.” Netflix

In the most recent drop, the couple alleged that Prince William traded stories about them to the press and that his brother forced him “out of the family.”

Harry also claimed King Charles and Prince William screamed at him when he told them he would be moving to the US with Meghan.

“It was terrifying to have my brother scream and shout at me, and my father saying things that just simply weren’t true, and my grandmother quietly sit there and sort of take it all in,” Harry said in the show.

In the first half of the series, Harry claimed he was “literally brought up” by his so-called “second family” in Africa after his father abandoned him in the aftermath of Princess Diana’s 1997 death.

A scene from the Netflix documentary “Harry & Meghan.” Netflix

Buckingham Palace has not responded to the fresh set of allegations. Sources said the Firm does not want to engage in a battle of who gets the “last word” and would rather retain the “dignity” of silence.

Though the the Duke and Duchess of Sussex may still be invited to the massive event, they might not be welcomed warmly.

After the first part of the documentary aired, British politicians, military figures and historians urged Harry and Meghan not to attend the coronation, whether they receive an invitation or not.

“They make money out of selling their family down the river. I think it should be made clear that the British people do not want them there,” Former Cabinet Minister and Tory veteran David Mellor said, adding that the Brits “would be perfectly entitled to boo if the couple did turn up.”

Author and historian Lady Antonia Fraser said the couple would inadvertently draw attention away from King Charles and Camilla, the Queen Consort, if they were to attend.

Harry and Meghan standing behind King Charles and Queen Camilla at Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral in September. PA Images via Getty Images

“It worries me that if they come the cameras might waste time on them. They should stay holding hands in Hollywood,” Fraser said.

Harry and Meghan have yet to indicate whether they would attend if they received invitations.

“It would be utterly hypocritical but then again not entirely unsurprising if they did, let’s just say,” a Palace insider said.

Coronation efforts have continued full steam ahead, the DailyMail said.

St. Edward’s Crown is being resized to fit the King and it is believed Camilla has chosen her crown.