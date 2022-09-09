King Charles makes first address as head of state

King Charles III made his first public address as the UK’s new monarch on Friday in the wake of his “darling mama” Queen Elizabeth II’s death.

“I speak to you today with feelings of profound sorrow,” the 73-year-old said as he began the solemn pre-taped televised statement.

“Queen Elizabeth was a life well lived; a promise with destiny kept and she is mourned most deeply in her passing. That promise of lifelong service I renew to you all today.”

In one of his first actions as the new monarch, the King bestowed the titles of Prince and Princess of Wales on his eldest son William and his wife Kate — the same titles that Charles and his late wife Diana previously held.

Charles also made specific mention of his youngest son Prince Harry and daughter-in-law Meghan Markle, whose relationships with the royal family has been strained after they quit royal life and moved to California.

“I want also to express my love for Harry and Meghan as they continue to build their lives overseas,” Charles said.

Sitting at a desk alongside a portrait of his late mother, Charles also thanked the Queen for her lifelong service.

“To my darling Mama, as you begin your last great journey to join my dear late Papa, I want simply to say this: thank you,” he said. “Thank you for your love and devotion to our family and to the family of nations you have served so diligently all these years.”

Elsewhere, Charles vowed to follow in his mother’s footsteps and give a life of service to the British people and members of the Commonwealth.

“As the queen herself did with such unswerving devotion, I too now solemnly pledge myself, throughout the remaining time God grants me, to uphold the constitutional principles at the heart of our nation,” he said.

“And wherever you may live in the United Kingdom, or in the realms and territories across the world, and whatever may be your background or beliefs, I shall endeavor to serve you with loyalty, respect and love, as I have throughout my life.”

His address came after Charles and his wife Camilla, the Queen Consort, arrived at Buckingham Palace earlier Friday after flying in from Balmoral Castle in Scotland, where members of the royal family had gathered to mourn the long-serving monarch.

The pair spent time greeting the hundreds of mourners gathered outside the palace as shouts of “God Save the King” echoed through the crowd.

They also briefly briefly inspected the mass of flowers left against the towering black gates before making their way inside.

Ahead of his address, King Charles held his first official audience with new Prime Minister Liz Truss, who only met with the Queen on Tuesday in what would be her final public engagement.

Charles is thought to be one of the few royals to have made it in time to be his 96-year-old mother’s side when she died Thursday afternoon.

His new title was immediately bestowed upon him the moment his long-ailing mother’s reign as both the oldest and longest-serving British sovereign ended.

The late queen’s long battle of mostly unspecified health issues had given her eldest of four children plenty of time to prepare for the historic role that he was bred to fulfill.

He even formally opened Britain’s Parliament in May 2022 when his mother was forced to miss it for the first time in nearly 60 years, which many royal watchers saw as a practice run.

Centuries’ old accession protocol states that the “new Sovereign succeeds to the throne as soon as his or her predecessor dies,” giving rise to the famous saying, “The queen is dead — long live the king!”

However, his formal coronation is expected to be delayed for several months to allow for a period of mourning, as per long-running royal tradition.