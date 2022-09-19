King Charles leaves touching note on Queen Elizabeth’s coffin

King Charles III, rife with grief and newfound responsibility, fought back tears at the funeral of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II — after adorning her coffin with a touching personalized note.

The new monarch wrote a short message that was attached to the bouquet atop the Queen’s coffin, saying “In loving and devoted memory. Charles R.”

The R stands “Rex” or “regent,” the Latin word for ruler or king.

The bouquet was specifically picked out by Charles III and included myrtle cut from a plant growth used for the Queen’s wedding bouquet to Prince Philip.

King Charles sat directly in front of his mother’s coffin during the elaborate state funeral, fighting back tears as “God Save the King” played at its closing.

Charles took the throne immediately following the death of his mother on Sept. 8, who died at age 96 after more than 70 years on the throne.

However, the 73-year-old king’s coronation won’t be for several months as the nation continues its period of mourning for the UK’s longest-reigning monarch.

Charles wasn’t the only family member who grew emotional at the wedding.

King Charles III leaves touching note on his mom’s coffin, reading “In loving and devoted memory. Charles R.” AP

King Charles III, rife with grief and newfound responsibility, fought back tears during the funeral service.

Follow the New York Post’s coverage of Queen Elizabeth’s funeral:

The youngest child of the Queen, Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex, and his wife Sophie were also seen wiping tears away as the funeral began.