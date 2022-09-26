King Charles III’s official monogram revealed

King Charles III’s official monogram — which will appear on government buildings, state documents and some mailboxes — was revealed Monday by Buckingham Palace.

The official cypher replaces the monogram of his late mother Queen Elizabeth II.

The king’s monogram, designed by the College of Arms, overlays his initial “C” for Charles with an “R” for Rex — meaning king in Latin — and features “III” in the center of the “R” to make Charles III. The crown is depicted prominently above the letters.

Charles chose the design from multiple options prepared by the College of Arms, which is responsible for creating and maintaining official registers of coats of arms.

King Charles III chose his official monogram from a number of design options. via REUTERS

The official cypher will soon appear on postboxes and government documents. via REUTERS

A Scottish version swaps the English crown out for the Scottish crown and was approved by Lord Lyon King of Arms.

Governmental agencies as well as the royal household will use the emblem for franking mail.

The process of updating royal monograms is often long and drawn-out as different departments swap Queen Elizabeth’s for her son’s.

Queen Elizabeth II’s cypher will be gradually phased out following her death.

Cyphers from past monarchs can still be found on public buildings and post boxes throughout the country to this day.

Post boxes with the cyphers of Queen Victoria and Kings Edward VII, George V and George VI remain in use, according to the BBC.

The monograms on the boxes are not updated until the entire box needs to be replaced.