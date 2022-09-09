King Charles III pays tribute to queen

Reuters

King Charles tells PM Truss: Queen’s death ‘The moment I’ve been dreading’

Britain’s King Charles described the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth as the moment he had “been dreading”, in an exchange with Prime Minister Liz Truss on Friday which was picked up by television cameras. The prime minister’s first meeting with the new monarch came after Charles returned to London, from Scotland, to cheering crowds outside Buckingham Palace who had come to pay their respects to the queen. “The moment I’ve been dreading, as I know a lot of people have,” Charles was heard saying to the prime minister as they met in the audience room at Buckingham Palace.