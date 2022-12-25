King Charles III Gives First Christmas Address To Nation As Monarch – The Hamden Journal

King Charles III paid tribute to his mother, the late Queen Elizabeth II in his first address to the nation Sunday as Britain’s new monarch, vowing to serve with “loyalty, respect and love.”

In a televised address from the blue drawing room at Buckingham Palace, Charles noted that his mother “made sacrifices for duty, dedication and devotion.”

“I pay tribute to my Mother’s memory and I honor her life of service,” Charles said. “I know that her death brings great sadness to so many of you and I share that sense of loss, beyond measure, with you all,” he added.

“As the Queen herself did with such unswerving devotion, I too now solemnly pledge myself, throughout the remaining time God grants me, to uphold the Constitutional principles at the heart of our nation,” Charles said.

“And wherever you may live in the United Kingdom, or in the Realms and territories across the world, and whatever may be your background or beliefs, I shall endeavor to serve you with loyalty, respect and love, as I have throughout my life,” he added.

Charles also spoke about his family, saying he will “count on the loving help of my darling wife, Camilla,” as she becomes his Queen Consort. He also made an important announcement naming his son William as Prince of Wales, his former title before the Queen’s passing. The title is not automatic, and it is up to the king to decide when to grant it.

“With Catherine beside him, our new Prince and Princess of Wales will, I know, continue to inspire and lead our national conversations, helping to bring the marginal to the center ground where vital help can be given,” Charles said.

He also said he wanted to “express my love for Harry and Meghan as they continue to build their lives overseas.”

He ended the speech with another tribute to his late mother:

“And to my darling Mama, as you begin your last great journey to join my dear late Papa, I want simply to say this: thank you.

“Thank you for your love and devotion to our family and to the family of nations you have served so diligently all these years.

“May ‘flights of Angels sing thee to thy rest.’”