King Charles III awaits Queen Elizabeth II’s casket with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at Buckingham Palace

King Charles III waited for Queen Elizabeth II’s casket to arrive at Buckingham Palace with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle directly behind him on a staircase Tuesday evening in London.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrived at the palace shortly before the queen’s casket, and only after it made the journey from the RAF Northolt air station in Ruislip. Londoners lined the streets to get a chance to see the queen’s casket before arriving at the palace.

Charles kept his head bowed with his hands behind his back as members of the King’s Guard stood outside awaiting the queen’s Jaguar hearse.

KING CHARLES III RECEIVES QUEEN ELIZABETH II’S COFFIN AT BUCKINGHAM PALACE IN LONDON

King Charles III stands inside Buckingham Palace with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as the royal family awaits Queen Elizabeth II’s casket.

Harry wore a suit and tie combo, with a white button-down shirt. He stayed close to Meghan’s side and appeared to be holding her hand as he walked behind his father. The couple stepped back from royal duties in 2020 after facing racism remarks and alarming allegations toward Markle and their firstborn son, Archie.

PHOTO GALLERY: QUEEN ELIZABETH’S COFFIN TRAVELS TO LONDON

Queen Elizabeth II died Thursday at the age of 96. She was the longest-reigning monarch in British history and the second longest-reigning monarch in the history of the world.

The casket will rest in the Bow Room overnight until being moved into Westminster Hall to lie in state. Hundreds of thousands of mourners are expected to file past and pay their respects to Her Majesty before her official funeral Monday.

King Charles III, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, wait for the Royal Hearse carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II to arrive at Buckingham Palace. Jeremy Selwyn

Harry and Meghan only recently reunited with his family following his grandmother’s death. On Saturday, he joined his older brother, Prince William, and his wife, Kate Middleton, to visit with mourners outside of Windsor Castle.

In addition to Charles ascending the throne, Camilla Parker Bowles became Queen Consort, and William and Kate, who have Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, hold the titles of Prince and Princess of Wales.

Prince Harry broke his silence on the passing of his “Granny” in a tribute written Monday dedicated to how “globally admired and respected” Her Majesty was with “unwavering grace and dignity.”

Story continues

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Posted to the Archewell Foundation’s website, the Duke of Sussex wrote, “Granny, while this final parting brings us great sadness, I am forever grateful for all of our first meetings—from my earliest childhood memories with you, to meeting you for the first time as my Commander-in-Chief, to the first moment you met my darling wife and hugged your beloved great-grandchildren.”

Kate, Princess of Wales, Prince William, Prince of Wales, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, arrive to view flowers and tributes to Queen Elizabeth II. Chris Jackson

Members of King Charles III’s Clarence House staff were reportedly given notice that they could be jobless soon as he and the Queen Consort move into the palace.

The Guardian reported that dozens of employees had no idea their positions were in question until they were served letters by Sir Clive Alderton, the king’s top aide, at St. Giles’ Cathedral in Edinburgh on Monday during the service of thanksgiving for the queen.

“Everybody is absolutely livid, including private secretaries and the senior team,” a source told the outlet. “All the staff have been working late every night since Thursday to be met with this. People were visibly shaken by it.”