King Charles forgets date, whines about a pen during royal ceremony

God save the king — from this bloody pen.

King Charles III grew visibly frustrated Tuesday during a signing ceremony in Northern Ireland, first forgetting the date and then whining about a pen.

“Is it September the 12th?” his royal majesty asked an aide, despite a calendar with the date sitting right in front of him.

When told it was the 13th, he said, “Oh God, I’ve put the wrong date down.”

His wife, Queen Consort Camilla, then said to him rather sharply, “You signed the 12th earlier.”

The confused king then grew upset because the pen he was using started to leak ink.

“Oh God, I hate this,” he said, after handing the bad pen to his wife.

“Oh look, it’s going everything,” she said as Charles stormed out of the room, leaving Camilla behind while she was still signing the paper.

“I can’t bear this bloody thing what they do, every stinking time,” the King griped on his way out of the signing ceremony at Northern Ireland’s Hillsborough Castle.

The pen debacle marked the second time in recent days that the monarch has expressed frustration over his writing utensils.

On Saturday while officially being proclaimed the UK’s reigning monarch, Charles became irritated when a pen holder got in the way of him signing documents.

The king is in Northern Ireland on Tuesday as he tours the UK as part of his introduction to his subjects as monarch.

He is expected to go to Wales later this week, and has already been to Scotland.