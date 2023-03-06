King Charles Coronation Parodied By Channel 4’s ‘The Windsors’ -Briefs – The Hamden Journal

Channel 4’s ‘The Windsors’ To Return With King Charles Coronation Parody

Channel 4 Harry Enfield comedy The Windsors is to return after three years to parody King Charles’ Coronation later this year. Enfield’s King Charles character will take center stage as the UK’s first coronation in 70 years approaches. Meanwhile, Harry and Meghan are concentrating on life in California but pondering whether to fly over for the big day, while Prince William is focusing on the UK’s cost-of-living crisis. Produced by Noho Film & TV, The Windsors aired for three seasons on Channel 4 from 2016 to 2020. “Any channel worth its salt has a landmark show with the word coronation in the title,” said Joe Hullait, Channel 4 Comedy Commissioning Executive. “For the BBC it was the world’s first televised Coronation in 1953. For ITV it’s the world’s longest running soap Coronation Street. We at Channel 4 are delighted to announce that we now have our own record-breaking Coronation jewel at the heart of our broadcasting crown: the funniest show on telly during a momentously historic week for Britain.” The Coronation will take place in May.

‘Squid Game: The Challenge’ Producer The Garden Signs COO

Squid Game: The Challenge producer The Garden has hired Fiona Freed as Chief Operating Officer. Co-CEO Nicola Hill will now step down, having helped recruit Freed, while John Hay becomes sole CEO. Freed has held exec positions at a number of UK indies and The Discovery Channel, while also running her own consultancy. She has previously advised The Garden, collaborating on Channel 4’s BAFTA-winning Bedlam, and was briefly the ITV Studios-backed indie’s Acting Head of Production. Hay described her as a “superb creative manager with an enviable reputation for ensuring teams are looked after and supported.” Her appointment follows on from Executive Producers Helen Bart and Jo Harcourt-Smith as the company expands its slate across genres, broadcasters and territories. It produces major returners such as 24 Hours in Police Custody for Channel 4 and is prepping Netflix’s upcoming Squid Game competition format alongside The Traitors indie Studio Lambert.

‘Nobody Has To Know’ & ‘Close’ Sweep Belgium’s Magritte Awards

Actor and director Bouli Lanners’ amnesia romantic drama Nobody Has To Know won best film and best director at the 12th edition of Belgium’s Magritte film awards. The film, set on Scotland’s Isle of Lewis, stars Lanners as a man who loses his memory opposite Michelle Fairley as a woman claiming to be a former lover. Lanners also won best actor for his performance in French director Dominik Moll’s recent French César best film winner The Night Of The 12th, which also won the Magritte’s best international co-production prize. Best actress went to Belgium-born Virginie Efira for French terror attack aftermath drama Paris Memories. Lukas Dhont’s Oscar-nominated Close won best Flemish film, screenplay, supporting actress (Emilie Dequenne) supporting actor (Igor Van Dessel), male acting hope (Eden Dambrine), cinematography (Frank van den Eeden) and set design (Eve Martin). Best female acting hope went to Sophie Breyer for La Ruche. Other Magritte winners included Julie Lecoustre and Emmanuel Marre’s Zero Fucks Given, starring Adèle Exarchopoulos as an air hostess who loses herself following a personal tragedy, which won best first film, costumes and editing.

Showcase Cinemas Hires New Managing Director

Industry veteran Crispin Lilly has been appointed as managing director of Showcase Cinemas UK. Lilly will join Showcase at the end of April. He has had previous stints at cinema chains Cineworld and Everyman and, more recently, worked as a consultant for cinema advocacy company The Really Local Group. “I am absolutely delighted to be joining the Showcase team and helping them continue to deliver amazing cinema experiences across the country,” said Lilly.

Abacus Media Rights Acquires Alexia Putellas Doc

Abacus Media Rights has picked up world rights (excluding USA, Latin America, Spain, Portugal and Andorra) to the Spanish language docuseries Alexia: Labor Omnia Vincit, centered on soccer star Alexia Putellas. Putellas was named FIFA Women’s Player of the Year in February 2023 for the second consecutive year. First licensed by Prime Video, the series follows the FC Barcelona captain’s “personal journey” through her career. Will Stapley, Head of Acquisitions at Abacus, described the series as a “stunning and stylistically shot series recounting the rise of one of the world’s most popular and iconic sports stars.”