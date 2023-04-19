King Charles’ coronation cross will have shards from Christ’s crucifixion

Small fragments of wood believed to have been from the cross on which Jesus was crucified will be incorporated into King Charles’ coronation.

Two shards of what is known as the True Cross were gifted to King Charles by Pope Francis to celebrate the ceremony.

The pieces have been fixed into the Cross of Wales, a silver cross that will be carried into Westminster Abbey next month as part of the May 6 procession, the Church in Wales shared online.

The cross uses Welsh slate, reclaimed wood and silver from the Royal Mint in Llantrisant.

Silversmith Michael Lloyd made the cross as a gift from the King to the Church in Wales.

The cross was inscribed with the words of St. David, the patron saint of Wales, reading in Welsh: “Byddwch lawen. Cadwch y ffydd. Gwnewch y Pethau Bychain,” which translates to: “Be joyful. Keep the faith. Do the little things.”

The silver portions of the cross bear a full hallmark, including the Royal Mark — a leopard’s head — that was applied to the cross by King Charles in November 2022.





Small fragments of wood believed to have been from the cross on which Jesus was crucified have been added to the cross that will lead King Charles’ coronation. REUTERS

Accepting the gift on behalf of the Church in Wales, Archbishop Andrew said: ” We are honored that His Majesty has chosen to mark our centenary with a cross that is both beautiful and symbolic.”

“Its design speaks to our Christian faith, our heritage, our resources and our commitment to sustainability. We are delighted too that its first use will be to guide Their Majesties into Westminster Abbey at the Coronation Service.”





Silversmith Michael Lloyd made the cross as a gift from the King to the Church in Wales. REUTERS





The pieces have been fixed into the Cross of Wales. AFP via Getty Images

The Roman Catholic Archbishop of Cardiff and Bishop of Menevia, Mark O’Toole, said the church looked forward to honoring the cross.

“With a sense of deep joy we embrace this Cross, kindly given by King Charles, and containing a relic of the True Cross, generously gifted by the Holy See,” he said.





The cross was inscribed with the words of St. David, the patron saint of Wales. REUTERS





The silver portions of the cross bear a full hallmark, including the Royal Mark was applied to the cross by King Charles.

“It is not only a sign of the deep Christian roots of our nation but will, I am sure, encourage us all to model our lives on the love given by our Saviour, Jesus Christ.”

The cross will be blessed by Archbishop Andrew at Holy Trinity Church, Llandudno on April 19.