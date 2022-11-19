King Charles bans foie gras from royal palaces

In one of his first royal proclamations, King Charles III has banned foie gras from being served at all of Britain’s royal palaces, according to an animal rights group.

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals praised the decision Saturday to ban the delicacy that requires geese to be force-fed so their livers can be used in the delicacy.

While Buckingham Palace has not yet publicly commented on the ban, PETA made public a letter they received from royal officials.

“I can confirm that foie gras is not purchased by the Royal Household nor served in Royal Residences, and there are no plans for this policy to change,” the letter reads.

It was signed by the Master of the King’s Household, Tony Johnstone-Burt and dated Nov. 10.

While Charles was Prince of Wales, the environmentally conscious royal banned foie gras from his own residences.