King Charles arrives at Buckingham Palace for first time as monarch

King Charles III arrived at Buckingham Palace, his new home, for the first time as Britain’s reigning monarch on Friday.

The king, 73, who ascended the throne Thursday upon the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth, at age 96, drove up in a motorcade with his wife Camilla, the Queen Consort.

The couple flew to London this morning from Balmoral, where he and other members of the royal family gathered to mourn Queen Elizabeth.

Some 100 royal watchers gathered at RAF Northolt to watch the new monarch arrive. Folders in hand, he was quickly ushered into a waiting vehicle.

After he arrives at his new home, Charles is expected to meet with Prime Minister Liz Truss prior to his pre-recorded address to the nation at 6 p.m. local time.

King Charles arrives in London following his flight from Scotland. Getty Images

Thousands of people crowd around Buckingham Palace to meet King Charles III. Reuters

Although he succeeded his mother to the throne immediately following her death, the king’s reign will not officially begin until tomorrow, when the Accession Council is scheduled to meet at St. James’s Palace.

Earlier today, Clarence House confirmed that the ceremony would be televised for the first time in history.

King Charles’s arrival at the Palace marks the latest update in a whirlwind of change and uncertainty as Britain grapples with the loss of its longest-reigning monarch. In a statement released yesterday, Charles said “We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved Mother.”