King Charles and Camilla release 2022 Christmas card

King Charles III and Camilla, the queen consort, have released their first Christmas card since Charles ascended to the throne in September.

On Sunday, Dec. 11, Charles and Camilla debuted their Christmas card, featuring a close-up photo of the royal couple donning attire that matched the festive theme.

In the photo, which was taken by Samir Hussein at the Braemar Games in Scotland on Sept. 3, 2022, Charles donned a neutral-toned plaid suit jacket with a matching vest. He paired the look with a red, green and gold tie. Camilla wore a green jacket with a pop of red plaid inside the collar. She had on a matching green hat that was decorated with a multi-colored feather to coordinate with her husband’s tie.

“Wishing you a very Happy Christmas and New Year,” the card read.

The 2022 Christmas card of King Charles III and the Queen Consort in front of a Christmas tree in Clarence House, London. (Sam Hussein / PA)

King Charles ascended to the throne on Sept. 8, 2022 following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, at age 96.

His coronation ceremony is set to take place on Saturday, May 6, 2023 at Westminster Abbey in London. The church has also served as the site for the queen’s funeral on Sept. 19, 2022, as well as where Prince William and the former Kate Middleton wed on April 29, 2011.

Last month on Nov. 22, the royal family hosted King Charles’ first state banquet at Buckingham Palace. The banquet was hosted on behalf of the United Kingdom for the President of the Republic of South Africa, marking the first state visit from a South African leader since 2010.

Reuters reported that King Charles gave a speech at the event, telling guests, “The late Queen had the great pleasure of hosting Presidents Mandela, Mbeki and Zuma for State Visits to the United Kingdom, at all of which I was present.”

“Let us rekindle the moral purpose of the global fight against apartheid to confront the discrimination, inequality and injustice that divides humanity and that stifles the progress of all,” he added.

Buckingham Palace also released a new official photo in October with King Charles and Camilla alongside the Prince and Princess of Wales.

The image was taken on Sept. 18 before a reception for heads of state and guests at the palace. It captured the four senior members of the royal family donning all black on the last day of the country’s national period of mourning for the late queen.

