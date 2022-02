In New Orleans a longstanding custom of Carnival is the king cake, a multi-colored sweet treat. Correspondent Kris Van Cleave talks with Matt Haines, author of “The Big Book of King Cake,” and with some of the bakers who help satisfy New Orleanians’ Mardi Gras craving.

