King and Royal family attend first Easter Sunday service of his reign

The Prince and Princess of Wales with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis – Yui Mok

The King and the Queen Consort have arrived at St George’s Chapel in Windsor for the first Easter Sunday service of the new monarch’s reign.

They joined other senior members of the Royal family at Windsor Castle, including the Prince and Princess of Wales and their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

The Duke of York and the Princess Royal also made an appearance as the traditional Easter Day Mattins got underway.

The King and Queen Consort were joined by other members of the family including the Duke of York and the Princess Royal – Kelvin Bruce

Stepping out under the spring sunshine in Berkshire, both the Queen and Princess of Wales wore blue, with the Queen wearing a navy dress with blue embroidery and a matching hat, and the Princess donning a striking blue button-down dress and hat.

It marks the first Easter Sunday service to take place since the death of Queen Elizabeth II, who was buried last year alongside her husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, in the church’s King George VI Memorial Chapel.

Prince Louis held the Princess’ hand as they arrived – David Hartley

The family gathered at St George’s Chapel in September for the monarch’s committal service and private burial following her state funeral in Westminster Abbey.

The late Queen missed last April’s Easter Sunday service owing to mobility problems.

Charles, as monarch, has succeeded his mother to become the Supreme Governor of the Church of England.

In less than a month’s time, he will be crowned alongside Camilla in a religious service in Westminster Abbey.

