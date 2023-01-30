‘Kindred’ Canceled By FX After One Season – The Hamden Journal

FX is not proceeding with a second season of Kindred, its drama series based on Octavia E. Butler’s novel, which ran exclusively on Hulu. The news comes a month and a half after the eight-episode first season was released as a binge drop Dec. 13. Launching to largely positive reviews, Kindred has not been able to create buzz the way fellow new 2022 FX scripted series The Bear has done.

It is very rare for FX to cancel a series after one season; the network is known for carefully curating its slate and taking time to develop projects, sometimes redoing a pilot, and most of its shows stick around for awhile.

From showrunner and executive producer Branden Jacobs-Jenkins, Kindred centers on “Dana James” (Mallori Johnson), a young Black woman and aspiring writer who has uprooted her life of familial obligation and relocated to Los Angeles, ready to claim a future that, for once, feels all her own.

The series also stars Micah Stock as “Kevin Franklin,” Ryan Kwanten as “Thomas Weylin,” Gayle Rankin as “Margaret Weylin,” Austin Smith as “Luke,” David Alexander Kaplan as “Rufus Weylin,” Sophina Brown as “Sarah” and Sheria Irving as “Olivia.”

Jacobs-Jenkins executive produced the series with Joe Weisberg, Joel Fields, Darren Aronofsky, and Ari Handel of Protozoa Pictures, Courtney Lee-Mitchell, Jules Jackson, and Ernestine Walker. Janicza Bravo directed and served as an executive producer on the pilot. FX Productions was the studio.

News of Kindred’s cancellation was first reported by THR.