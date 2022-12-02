Kinder Morgan Gets An Even Higher 90+ Composite Rating Upgrade

On Friday, Kinder Morgan (KMI) got an upgrade for its IBD SmartSelect Composite Rating to from 94 to 96. Its RS line is also above 80.







The revised score means the stock currently tops 96% of all other stocks in terms of key performance metrics and technical strength.

Kinder Morgan is currently forming a consolidation, with a 20.30 entry. See if the stock can break out in volume at least 40% above average, like the spike in volume on Wednesday, Nov. 30.

The stock earns an 88 EPS Rating, which means its recent quarterly and longer-term annual earnings growth is outpacing 88% of all stocks.

Its Accumulation/Distribution Rating of B shows moderate buying by institutional investors over the last 13 weeks.

In Q3, the company reported 14% earnings growth. Revenue growth fell to 35%, down from 64% in the prior quarter.

Kinder Morgan holds the No. 13 rank among its peers in the Oil&Gas-Transportation/Pipeline industry group. EnLink Midstream (ENLC), Dorian LPG (LPG) and MPLX (MPLX) are among the top 5 highly-rated stocks within the group.

