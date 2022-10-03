KimStim Takes U.S. Rights To Mikhaël Hers’ ‘The Passengers Of The Night’ Starring Charlotte Gainsbourg – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Brookyln-based arthouse distributor KimStim has acquired all U.S. rights for French director Mikhaël Hers’ fourth feature The Passengers Of The Night, starring Charlotte Gainsbourg as a recently divorced mother battling to keep her family afloat.

The film world premiered in competition in Berlin before playing at Hong Kong and Sydney and is set for sold-out screenings at the BFI London Film Festival this week.

The Passengers Of The Night unfolds against a period of optimism in France in the early 1980s as Francois Mitterrand took the reins of power as the country’s first socialist president in more than two decades.

Gainsbourg stars as a woman whose marriage is coming to an end, leaving her to support her two teenage children on her own. She finds work at a late-night radio show. There, she encounters a troubled teenager, whose free spirit will have a lasting impact on her bruised family as they attempt to tread a new path in life.

The film reunites Gainsbourg with Emmanuelle Béart, who she last worked with on the 1999 film La Bûche (Season’s Beatings).

KimStim plans to release The Passengers Of The Night theatrically in early 2023.

Company co-head Ian Stimler negotiated the deal with Paris-based MK2’s international sales exec Quentin Bohanna.

“We found The Passengers Of The Night to be an achingly sublime, warm and beautifully shot slice of life in 80s Paris,” said Stimler. “Charlotte Gainsbourg, yet again, gives another wonderful performance.”

Other upcoming titles on the KimStim slate include Swiss director Cyril Schäublin’s Unrest, Cambodian director Kavich Neang’s White Building and Bolivian filmmaker Kiro Russo’s El Gran Movimiento.