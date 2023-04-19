Kimmel Criticizes Dominion for Sparing Fox News From Public Reckoning

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon – Season 9 – Credit: Todd Owyoung/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Fox News paid Dominion Voting Systems $787.5 million in a landmark settlement in which Dominion sued the network for airing false claims about the 2020 presidential election. As part of the settlement, Fox will not have to apologize or even acknowledge that it promoted false claims about the voting-machine company rigging the 2020 presidential election.

Late night host Jimmy Kimmel called out Dominion on Tuesday for allowing Fox to evade the public reckoning for its falsehoods. While Kimmel joked that “it’s gonna take a lot of reverse mortgage ads to pay that one off” and that the network was the “main villain,” he took the opportunity to criticize Dominion for taking a payout.

“We naively thought this was about making Fox News take responsibility for destroying their reputation, because that’s what they told us,” said Kimmel. “No, they took the money instead, which means the liars who knowingly misled their oatmeal-brained viewers, and seriously damaged our democracy, don’t have to say anything about it at all. No apologies, no testimony — they can go right back to sodomizing the country. While Dominion and their lawyers go shopping for yachts, I guess.”

The host took the opportunity to shout out Fox anchor Maria Bartiromo, who he joked could be found waiting tables at Planet Hollywood for “providing Dominion with so much evidence, Fox had to cough up over a billion dollars.”

As the result of the settlement, Fox will avoid having its highest-profile figures — from Rupert Murdoch to Tucker Carlson — testify under oath about their coverage of the 2020 election, which the court has already determined was brimming with false claims.

