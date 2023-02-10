Kimberly Stewart and Benicio del Toro Pose for Rare Photo with Daughter — and Grandpa Rod Stewart!

Kimberly Stewart and Benicio del Toro are enjoying quality time with their little girl.

On Thursday, Stewart, 43, shared a sweet photo with del Toro and their 11-year-old daughter Delilah enjoying a trip to Puerto Rico with the actress’s dad, Rod Stewart.

In the rare family photo, the group of four poses together while walking through the streets of Puerto Rico, where del Toro is from and Rod, 78, will be performing this week.

Delilah stands between her two parents while Rod poses at the end next to Kimberly, who has her arm around her father.

“Puerto Rico ❤️,” Kimberly simply captioned the post.

In December, Kimberly shared a sweet photo celebrating the holidays with Delilah, posing in front of a tall, ornament-filled Christmas tree in the middle of a beautiful foyer.

The mother-daughter duo complemented each other in stylish seasonal outfits for the sweet snap, with Kimberly wearing a long, tan-colored trench coach on top of a light pink silk dress. Delilah donned a more casual ensemble, pairing white sneakers and black shorts with a sherpa-lined leather jacket.

“Happy Holidays ❤️,” she wrote in the photo’s caption.

The proud mom often shares fun holiday snaps with Delilah.

In November, she posted a heartwarming image of her daughter and their pups to her Instagram Story in honor of the season of gratitude, writing, “Happy Thanksgiving. Thankful for these little faces.”

On Halloween, she shared a fun snap of her daughter making a frightened face as she wore ripped tights and a black-and-white outfit decorated with fake red blood in front of a stuffed animal.