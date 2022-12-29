Kimberly Guilfoyle described January 6 organizers, including one of her friends, as gossipy ‘Mean Girls’ who had turf wars and complained about each other

Kimberly Guilfoyle gives an address to the Republican National Convention on August 24, 2020 in Washington, DC.Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Kimberly Guilfoyle compared two female GOP organizers to the teenage girls in “Mean Girls.”

The exchange appeared in Guilfoyle’s January 6 witness testimony before the House panel.

Guilfoyle added that one of the women, whom she called a friend, often got on her nerves.

Kimberly Guilfoyle, fiancée to Donald Trump Jr. and a former Trump 2020 campaign advisor, compared two female GOP organizers, one of whom she said was her friend, to the catty teenage girls at the center of the 2004 satirical comedy “Mean Girls” in her January 6 testimony.

The House Select committee investigating the January 6, 2021, Capitol attack continues to release a trove of witness testimony transcripts following the publication of the panel’s final 845-page report. The committee’s Thursday document dump included Guilfoyle’s testimony, along with 18 others.

Guilfoyle’s “Mean Girls” reference came about a third of the way through her testimony as lawmakers zeroed in on a series of text messages between Guilfoyle and Katrina Pierson, a GOP operative, according to ProPublica, who served as White House liaison for the January 6 rally that preceded the deadly insurrection.

In the text messages, which were first reported on by ProPublica in November 2021, Guilfoyle was pushing to secure more right-wing speakers for the “Stop the Steal” rally, while boasting about raising $3 million for the event. The outlet at the time called the texts the most direct evidence yet that members of the Trump family circle were involved in financing and organizing the rally.

A lawyer for Guilfoyle denied his client’s involvement in a statement to the publication at the time, and Guilfoyle herself echoed that denial in her January 6 interview, saying she didn’t have “anything to do” with raising money for the event, explaining that the $3 million in question had actually been given by a major donor and characterizing her own texts as “embellishment.”

Guilfoyle flexed her supposed fundraising contributions in the original messages after she learned she might not be allowed to speak onstage at the event, according to ProPublica and the Jan. 6 witness transcript. Her objection came amid an apparent “turf war” between Pierson and Caroline Wren, a former deputy to Guilfoyle, per ProPublica, over the speaking list for the rally, which both women were working on, Guilfoyle told lawmakers.

“They were both complaining about each other,” Guilfoyle testified. “To everyone. Like, everyone knows they were fighting back and forth.”

Guilfoyle told the committee that Pierson and Wren’s arguing was generally unpleasant to be around.

“Think of it like, you know, turf wars and two girls arguing over who’s running this,” Guilfoyle explained.

Neither Pierson nor Wren responded to Insider’s request for comment via personal website and Linkedin, respectively.

When someone in the room asked Guilfoyle to confirm whether people in the inner circle were “very gossipy,” she concurred.

“Yeah,” she said. “Like ‘Mean Girls.'”

Minutes later, Guilfoyle told the committee she considered Wren a friend, though she couched her explanation of their relationship.

“I would say we’re friends, yes,” she said. “I’d say that, you know, she knows she frustrates me on a regular often occasion.”

“She gets on my nerves, she knows it,” Guilfoyle added.

