Elon Musk’s brother and



Tesla



board member Kimbal Musk sold 100,000 Tesla shares worth almost $20 million on April 3.

Investors don’t like when corporate insiders sell, but this transaction was part of a prearranged plan commonly used by executives. Still, it’s worth looking at what happens when Elon Musk’s younger brother decides to unload some Tesla stock (ticker: TSLA).