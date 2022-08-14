Kim Zolciak-Biermann’s Daughter Ariana Arrested on Suspicion of DUI with High School Boyfriend in Georgia

https://www.instagram.com/p/Bo64sjYnmOr/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=a0897e18-e676-444b-8842-74ba8b3fb301. Kim Zolciak-Biermann’s Daughter Ariana Arrested ; WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN — Pictured: Kim Zolciak-Biermann — (Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)

Ariana Biermann/Instagram; Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty

Ariana Biermann has been arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol.

The 20-year-old daughter of Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Kim Zolciak-Biermann was booked at Forsyth County Jail in the early hours of Saturday morning after she and on-and-off boyfriend Hudson McLeroy were arrested at around 1 a.m., according to public records obtained by PEOPLE.

RELATED: Kim Zolciak-Biermann’s Daughter Ariana Slams ‘Ridiculous’ Comments About Her 50-Lb. Weight Loss

She was charged with three misdemeanors: driving under the influence of alcohol, improper/erratic lane change and underage possession/purchase of alcohol. Biermann has since been released on $5,120 bond.

McLeroy, 20, was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence, as well as allegedly furnishing alcohol to a minor and violating the conditions of his limited driving permit.

“Ariana was involved in a minor fender bender. When police arrived on scene, the investigating officer immediately initiated an investigation for DUI. Despite Ariana’s constant invocation that she was upset and anxious from the minor accident, the officer incorrectly concluded she was impaired by alcohol,” attorney Justin Spizman of Hawkins Spizman law firm told PEOPLE. “That was not the case. She wholly denies these allegations and intends to fight these charges because she is not guilty of them.”

The pair began dating in high school; at that time Biermann shared a sweet photo of the two of them in their formal finest before attending their homecoming dance in Oct. 2018, just days before her 17th birthday.

Zolciak-Biermann expressed her approval at the time, writing in the comments: “Where does the time go?? My angel @arianabiermann is headed to Homecoming with @hudson.mcleroy. Are they not the cutest!!?! They are only a few hours apart and will both turn 17 this week!!”

Fans have speculated that Biermann and McLeroy are back together after she posted a photo last month with a dark silhouette of herself kissing someone. “Glimpse of us,” she wrote in the caption.

Story continues

RELATED VIDEO: Kim Zolciak-Biermann Defends Daughters Over ‘Nasty’ Comments and Plastic Surgery Claims

“Get the hell home! Miss you guys,” Zolciak-Biermann commented.

Zolciak-Biermann is also mother to Brielle Biermann, 25, and she shares Kroy Jagger, 10½, Kash Kade, 9½, and 8½-year-old twins Kaia Rose and Kane Ren with retired NFL pro husband Kroy Biermann, whom she married in 2011.