Kim Yo Jong threatens to turn Pacific into ‘firing range’

Kim Jong Un’s sister warned the US that unless it stops conducting military exercises with its allies in the region, North Korea will turn the Pacific Ocean into its “firing range.”

Kim Yo Jong issued the stark threat Monday as North Korea launched two more ballistic missiles off its east coast – just two days after firing a nuclear-capable intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) into the sea off Japan’s west coast.

The ICBM test prompted the US to hold joint air exercises with South Korea and separately with Japan on Sunday.

“The frequency of using the Pacific as our firing range depends upon the US forces’ action character,” the North Korean leader’s sister said in a statement carried by the state news outlet KCNA. “We are well aware of the movement of US forces’ strategic strike means recently getting brisk around the Korean Peninsula.”





On Monday, North Korea fired two ballistic missiles off its east coast. AP

She didn’t elaborate but was likely referring to the US flyover of B-1B long-range, supersonic bombers during Sunday’s trainings with South Korea and Japan.

North Korea typically responds to US B-1B flights, which can carry a huge payload of conventional weapons, with aggressive statements or military demonstrations of its own.

Kim Yo Jong also criticized some South Korean experts who questioned the reliability of North Korea’s ICBMs, calling them “disgusting” and “stupid.”

The launch — the country’s first since Jan. 1 — took place “at the most appropriate time” considering weather conditions and after US and South Korean scout planes went away, she said.

“They had better rack their brains to take measures to defend themselves, instead of doubting or worrying about other’s technology,” Kim Yo Jong said. “We affirm once again that there is no change in our will to make the worst maniacs escalating the tensions pay the price for their action.”





North Korea launched Saturday a Hwasong-15 intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), prompting the US to hold drills with South Korea and Japan. via REUTERS

Analysts said the warning about the Pacific being a North Korean firing range from leader Kim’s sister could signal plans to fire more missiles further, possibly in the direction of the US territory of Guam.

The US and South Korea are set to hold simulated nuclear tabletop exercises aimed at improving operations of US nuclear assets this week, as well as annual springtime Freedom Shield field training in March.

North Korea’s foreign ministry warned last week it would respond to the drills with “unprecedentedly persistent, strong counteractions.”

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said he had requested an emergency UN Security Council meeting over the ICBM tests.

South Korea’s military condemned the launches as a “grave provocation” that should stop immediately. President Yoon Suk-yeol’s office said it held a National Security Council meeting to review the tests and discuss countermeasures.

South Korea’s foreign ministry said its nuclear envoy had phone calls with his US and Japanese counterparts during which they agreed that North Korea’s provocations cannot be justified and it would face “consequences of self-indulgence.”





Kim Yo Jong, right, pictured with her brother Kim Jong Un, left, called South Korean experts who questioned the reliability of North Korea’s ICBMs “disgusting.” Getty Images

The US Indo-Pacific Command highlighted the “destabilizing impact” of North Korea’s unlawful weapons programs. It added that the US commitments to the defense of South Korea and Japan “remain ironclad,” while UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric urged Pyongyang to halt such provocations banned under Security Council resolutions, and resume denuclearization dialog.

Monday’s missile launch is the North’s third known weapons test this year after it fired more than 70 missiles last year, most ever, including ICBMs capable of striking anywhere in the US.

The North said the tests involved the new 600-millimeter multiple rocket launcher system, which could be armed with “tactical” nuclear weapons for battlefield use. South Korean defense officials describe the weapons system as a short-range ballistic missile.

The official Korean Central News Agency said the tests simulated strikes on targets up to 245 miles away.

According to Japanese and South Korean assessments, the North Korean missiles flew at a maximum altitude of 30-60 miles and a distance of 210-250 miles.

With Post wires