Kim Mi-soo, Korean Actor in ‘Snowdrop,’ Dies at 29

Kim Mi-soo, a Korean actor who had a supporting role in the recent series “Snowdrop,” has died. She was 29.

“Kim suddenly left us on Jan. 5,” her agency Landscape said in a statement on Wednesday. “The bereaved are deep in their sorrow at the sudden sadness. Please refrain from reporting false rumors or speculation so that the family can mourn in peace.” The agency statement was translated by Joongang Daily and gave no cause of death.

In “Snowdrop,” Kim (also written Kim Misu) plays a student activist who shares a women’s dormitory with protagonist Young-ro, portrayed by Jisoo of K-pop group Blackpink.

“Snowdrop” was produced by JTBC Studios and Drama House and plays on JTBC’s network in Korea. In the rest of the world, it is presented as a Disney Plus original.

Local media show Kim with credits including two 2019 movies “Memories” and “Kyungmi’s World,” and JTBC’s drama series “Human Luwak,” “Hi Bye, Mama!” from tvN and “Into the Ring” (2020) on KBS.

Kim was born on March 16, 1992. But Korean media report her age as 30 and 31 due to different methods of calculation.

“Snowdrop” is a romantic melodrama, set against the backdrop of the 1987 pro-democracy movement. The series has sparked fierce controversy over its historical accuracy, choice of songs and depiction of North Koreans. Sponsors were reported to have pulled their support and a petition to South Korea’s president was launched, reportedly gathering over 300,000 signatures. The flap initially had a negative impact on the shares of J Contentree and Blackpink agency YG Entertainment.

