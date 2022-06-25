Kim Kardashian Widens Her SKIMS Bodysuit Crotches for Sister Khloé: ‘Your Lucky Day’

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1675 — Pictured: Media personality Kim Kardashian poses backstage on Tuesday, June 21, 2022 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images); Mandatory Credit: Photo by Frank Micelotta/Shutterstock (12988517d) Khloe Kardashian Hulu’s ‘The Kardashians’ FYC Event, Hollywood, California, USA – 15 Jun 2022 Wearing Narciso Rodriguez, Shoes By Gianvito Rossi

Kim Kardashian is taking her family’s feedback under consideration.

The Kardashians star, 41, announced this week that she’s widening the crotches of her SKIMS bodysuits after her sister Khloé Kardashian raised the issue in a recent episode of their family’s new flagship Hulu reality series.

“Khloé, you would be so proud. I’m in a full SKIMS shapewear meeting and guys were making the vagina part in the bodysuit thicker, wider,” Kim said in a video on her Instagram Story.

“And we’re changing a few things for all the comments and questions that you guys have been asking for a really long time,” she added. “Literally, in like a huge shapewear meeting right now.”

Kim also showed off the wider crotch prototype in another video, adding: “Just for you, Khlo. Widening it!”

“@khloekardashian it’s your lucky day!!! I’m in a @skims design meeting and we’re going to widen the shapewear bodysuit Vagina area just for you #TheKhloeKut,” she wrote with a clip.

The style move comes after Khloé, 37, brought up the fashion faux pas while grabbing lunch with sisters Kim and Kourtney Kardashian on The Kardashians.

“I do have a bone to pick with you … just about SKIMS, one thing,” Khloé prefaced. “So, you know you guys make fun of me for having a bigger vagina than most?”

She explained that she has an issue with her SKIMS bodysuit, adding: “And it’s amazing, but it’s a sliver… The vagina needs just a little more fabric, just a little wider.”

Kim’s shapewear brand SKIMS, which she launched in 2019, doubled its valuation to $3.2 billion earlier this year.