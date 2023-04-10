Kim Kardashian to star in ‘American Horror Story’ Season 12 – The Hamden Journal

Kim Kardashian has just announced on her Instagram that she’s starring in the 12th season of Ryan Murphy and Brad Fulchuk’s American Horror Story this summer. She’ll headline with the franchise’s star Emma Roberts in a season that’s being dubbed “Delicate”.

The announcement was made in a creepy video to the broken theme of “Rock a-Bye Baby”. Roberts also posted the same video on her IG.

As is standard with Murphy, all details are under wraps as we don’t know the characters either actress will be playing.

The reality star of 15-plus years, Kardashian, ended her Keeping Up With the Kardashians on E!, only to relaunch the family on Hulu with the new series The Kardashians last year. Season 3 of the Hulu series premieres on May 25 with new episodes on Thursday.