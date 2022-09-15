Kim Kardashian talks single life and what kind of man she’s looking for next

stopped by Wednesday, where she spoke about being newly single, and what may be next. Following her from rapper , and her recent with comedian , Kardashian believes it may be time to try something new, though she admitted she’s not actually looking at the moment.

“Do you get set up by friends? Do you go on a dating app?” asked. “How does Kim K. get a date?” “I haven’t really thought about it, because I just — I’m not looking. I just want to chill for a minute. I think I need some time to myself and to focus, finish school, all that,” Kardashian said. “But I think my next route will — I feel like I have to do something, like go to different places. Clearly it’s not working, whatever I’m doing. So I don’t know. Maybe, like, a hospital and meet a doctor. A law firm…”

While Kardashian was dating Davidson, she had to deal with the very public feud between him and her ex-husband. Despite having broken up, Davidson even showed up to Monday’s wearing the West wore when he and Kardashian went to the Met Gala.

Next time around, it appears that Kardashian, who is currently , may go the intellectual route.

“I think it’s gonna be, like, scientist, neuroscientist, biochemist, doctor, attorney,” Kardashian said, “that’s maybe what I envision in the future.” “I like where your mind’s at here,” Corden said. “So if we ever see, like, paparazzi shots of, like, ‘Kim Kardashian spotted at NASA,’ we’ll be like, ‘Ahhhh, she’s back at it.’”

The Late Late Show With James Corden airs weeknights at 12:35 p.m. on CBS.

Watch Jimmy Kimmel apologize to Quinta Brunson following Emmys controversy: ‘I’m very sorry’:

Read more from Yahoo Entertainment:

Tell us what you think! Hit us up on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram. And check out our host, Kylie Mar, on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram.