​​Kim Kardashian Shares ‘I Love You’ and ‘Proud of You’ Video as Pete Davidson Leaves SNL

Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian attend The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City

Gotham/Getty

Kim Kardashian is sharing some inspiration as her boyfriend makes a big change.

The SKIMS founder uploaded a sweet animated video to her Instagram Story on Saturday — the same day Pete Davidson had his last appearance on Saturday Night Live — with a message of support.

“Hiii,” text on the screen reads, as an animated ghost narrates. “In case you haven’t heard this lately, I love you. I love you so f—ing much, and I’m so proud of you — of the big things and the little things and everything in between the big things and the little things. Consider me your personal, little life cheerleader because you deserve to have one. Woo!”

The video ends with a reiteration of the point: “Gawd, you’re so cool,” the ghost continues. “Okay. Keep doing you. I love you so much. Bye!”

: ​​Kim Kardashian Posts ‘I Love You’ and I’m ‘Proud of You’ Animated Video as Pete Davidson Leaves SNL. https://www.instagram.com/kimkardashian/ .

​​Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Ten hours later, Kardashian, 41, uploaded a collage of some of Davidson’s most memorable moments on SNL. In one photo, Davidson’s red hat reads “Goodbye SNL.”

In an Instagram post uploaded by Davidson’s friend Dave Sirus just hours before his final show, the comedian shared an ode to his time on the NBC series.

“I owe Lorne Michaels and everyone at SNL my life. I’m so grateful and I wouldn’t be here without them. I appreciate you guys always having my back and sticking up for me even when that wasn’t the popular opinion,” the caption read. “Thank you for always believing in me and sticking by my side even when it seemed comical. Thank you for teaching me life values, how to grow up and for giving me memories that will last a lifetime.”

“SNL is my home. I’m so happy and sad about tonight’s show. For so many reasons I can’t explain. Can’t wait to be back next year in a [John] Mulaney musical number,” Davidson, 28, ended the message.

Kardashian wasn’t on-site during Davidson’s last show in New York. She’s currently in Italy for sister Kourtney Kardashian’s wedding to Travis Barker.

Kim and Davidson sparked dating rumors in late October, just weeks after she hosted SNL for the first time. In February, Davidson called her his girlfriend for the first time in a conversation with PEOPLE.

They have since attended the Met Gala together, enjoyed the Hollywood premiere of her family’s Hulu reality show The Kardashians, and made their red carpet debut as a couple at the 2022 White House Correspondents’ Dinner.