Kim Kardashian Shares Glimpse Inside Her Donut and Pizza Party After the 2022 Met Gala

Kim Kardashian is ready to load up on the karbs.

After being on a strict no-carb and no-sugar diet for three weeks to be able to fit into one of Marilyn Monroe‘s iconic garments for the 2022 Met Gala, the SKIMS CEO, 41, shared videos from inside her epic donut and pizza party. (See all the red carpet looks here.)

“So, after the Met, I am starving,” she said in a video posted to her Instagram Stories on May 2. “And my favorite donuts in the entire world, in New York City, are these mini donuts. Oh my gosh, you guys. I have them in the room. How cute is this?”

Kim then panned her phone camera over to another section of the hotel room, where several boxes of large pizzas were stacked.

“You guys, I haven’t had carbs or sugar in almost a month,” she noted. “Definitely three weeks. This pizza—I’m so excited!”

Met Gala 2022: Photos of the Kardashian-Jenners

While speaking with Vogue hours prior on the red carpet of the 2022 Met Gala, Kim revealed that she had to lose 16 pounds in three weeks to be able to fit into Marilyn’s Bob Mackie-designed dress that she famously wore while singing “Happy Birthday Mr. President” to former President John F. Kennedy in 1962.

Instagram

“It was such a challenge,” the reality TV star, who attended the event with boyfriend Pete Davidson, told Vogue correspondent and BFF LaLa Anthony. “It was like a role. I was determined to fit.”

The Kardashians star told the outlet that the dress was flown to her on a private plane from Ripley’s Believe It Or Not Museum in Orlando, Fla. for a fitting at her house.

Instagram

“The dress was transported by guards and I had to wear gloves to try it on,” Kim recalled. “I always thought she was extremely curvy. I imagined I might be smaller in some places where she was bigger and bigger in places where she was smaller. So, when it didn’t fit me, I wanted to cry because it can’t be altered at all.”

In addition to her strict diet, Kim shared that she would wear a sauna suit two times a day and run on the treadmill, adding, “I didn’t starve myself, but I was so strict.”

Watch Daily Pop on Tuesday, May 3 at 11 a.m. for a full recap of the 2022 Met Gala, only on E!.