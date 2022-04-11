Kim Kardashian says she’s ‘having so much fun’ with Pete Davidson

Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian attend their first event together. (Photo: Backgrid)

Kim Kardashian says she “wasn’t planning” on falling for Pete Davidson six months ago, but is having a lot of “fun” with the comedian. Kardashian appeared on Monday’s Making Space With Hoda Kotb podcast where she talked about meeting the Saturday Night Live star amid her divorce from Kanye West.

“I’ve been divorced before and it’s extremely difficult. I would say getting a divorce with children is a whole other level of pain,” the Skims founder, who’s been married three times, explained. “It wasn’t a quick decision.”

Kardashian, 41, filed for divorce from West, 44, in Feb. 2021. She wasn’t linked to Davidson, 28, until last October, several days after she hosted SNL.

“I think that, you know, sometimes things happen when you just least expect it. It was the last thing that I was really planning on,” the reality star told Kotb. “And so when it did happen, we were kind of, like, ‘Oh, my God, I wasn’t planning on this. And this isn’t even what I was thinking of,’ and it just makes it that much sweeter and so much more fun. Sometimes you just can’t plan everything out.”

Kardashian said she took her “time” before dating again.

“I took, you know, 10 months or something before I dated or talked to anyone,” she shared. “And I just wanted that time to really figure out and go through the motions: ‘Am I making the right decision? How do I feel about this?’ You’ll never know until you’re put in situations. And so once I went through all of the motions, I finally was, like, ‘OK, guys, I am so ready to meet someone.’ And I randomly did.”

When asked about the possibility of getting married again, Kardashian replied, “I want to live in the moment.”

“I do love a relationship, that’s kind of the girl that I am,” she added.

Although fans are starting to see Kardashian and Davidson together on social media — he also accompanied his girlfriend to the premiere of Hulu’s The Kardashians — they are still trying to keep some parts of their romance private. (But Kardashian isn’t shy in sharing some PDA pics.)

Story continues

“I do think that I am holding, you know, a little bit more close to my heart on certain aspects of my relationship with Pete,” Kardashian explained. “It feels good just to know that, like, we have this connection and we have our little bubble of a relationship world that we live in that, like, not a lot of people know about.”

It’s clear Davidson is making Kardashian very happy.

“We were driving in the car yesterday and I just, like, looked at him and I was like, ‘Thank you.’ And he was like, ‘What?’ And I was like, ‘For running errands with me, like, this is so much fun just to, like, go to a doctor’s appointment or go to the dentist and just, like, run errands,'” she shared. “I’m having so much fun.”

While the two are having fun, it also appears things are getting serious. Davidson recently met Kardashian and West’s 8-year-old daughter, North.

MORE: Kim Kardashian on Kanye’s recent social media outbursts: “Everyone has their own way of communicating”