Kim Kardashian Says She and Kanye West ‘Will Always Be Family,’ Champions Ex ‘Speaking His Truth’

Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian is getting candid about her public divorce from Kanye West.

The SKIMS founder, 41, spoke about her ongoing divorce from the rapper in a conversation with Robin Roberts on Wednesday night.

“You want to take the high road and sometimes it’s hard,” she said on the ABC special. “I’ve always been a champion of him speaking his truth.”

When it comes to their four children — North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2½ — Kardashian said she is “really open and honest with them” about their split.

While Kardashian acknowledged that her “younger ones don’t really understand,” she noted that their older two kids “know what’s going on.”

“You have to just be there for them,” she said. “No matter what, even in this crazy life that we live, you just have to have a really open dialogue with your children. Kanye and I have had conversations. We have to talk daily for the kids so you know, I hate that it had to play out like that. But when it comes to family, I mean, Kanye and I will always be family.”

“At the end of the day, I just want my kids to be happy and healthy, and think the world of their dad,” she added. “And they do.”

Kardashian’s comments come after she filed for divorce from the Donda rapper, 44, in February 2021. In a recent conversation with Vogue, the reality star said a series of lifestyle changes led to the split.

“For so long, I did what made other people happy,” Kardashian said. “And I think in the last two years I decided, I’m going to make myself happy. And that feels really good. And even if that created changes and caused my divorce, I think it’s important to be honest with yourself about what really makes you happy. I’ve chosen myself. I think it’s okay to choose you.”

Though Kardashian and West’s divorce has not yet been finalized, Kardashian was granted her request to be legally single in March.

Since the paperwork was filed, West has made public attempts to reunite his family, though both Kardashian and West have since explored other relationships — Kardashian with SNL star Pete Davidson and West with actress Julia Fox and model Chaney Jones.

In March, West took aim at Kardashian’s relationship with Davidson, 28, in a music video for his song “Eazy.” The controversial video shows West burying Davidson alive, alongside lyrics about beating the comedian.

The same month, a source told PEOPLE that Kardashian is “very much over the public drama” incited by the divorce, but they continue to co-parent their four children.

“She makes sure that he can see the kids whenever he wants to,” the source said, adding that Kardashian “has moved on and is very happy.”

In her conversation with Roberts on Wednesday evening, Kardashian also shared a bit about her relationship with Davidson.

“I am a relationship kind of girl, for sure, and I wouldn’t be with someone if I didn’t plan on spending a lot of my time with them,” Kardashian said. “Obviously, I want to take my time, but I’m very happy and very content. And, it’s such a good feeling just to be at peace.”

Others in her family praised Davidson’s connection with the KKW Beauty founder. “He just makes her laugh and she laughs all the time,” sister Khloé said of Davidson, with mom Kris Jenner adding “Pete’s great.”

Kardashian and Davidson were first romantically linked last October after they were spotted holding hands on a rollercoaster at Knott’s Scary Farm in Buena Park, California. They also shared an onscreen kiss earlier that month on Saturday Night Live when she made her hosting debut.

Since then, they’ve been spotted everywhere from Los Angeles to Davidson’s hometown of Staten Island, New York. The comedian has made his affection for Kardashian known in more ways than one — including a series of tattoos, like one that reads “my girl is a lawyer,” and even a branding of “Kim” on his chest.

He confirmed their relationship status to PEOPLE in February when he referred to Kardashian as his “girlfriend” for the first time. Then in March, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum finally made their relationship Instagram official shortly after being declared legally single.

On Wednesday, a source told PEOPLE that the comedian, who films SNL in New York, has been putting in the effort to travel to Los Angeles to see Kardashian.

“Pete still spends a lot of time in Los Angeles with Kim. He is crazy about her and she is very happy that he is around so much,” the source says. “Pete fits right in with Kim’s family. They all love him.”