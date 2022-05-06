Kim Kardashian reveals that Kanye West walked out midway through her ‘SNL’ monologue because he was upset she called him a rapper and referred to their divorce

Ye and Kim Kardashian West.Brad Barket/Getty Images for Fast Company/NBC

Kim Kardashian said Ye (formerly Kanye West) walked out on her “SNL” monologue in October 2021.

She said on Thursday’s “The Kardashians” that he was unhappy with some references to him in it.

Kardashian said Ye took issue with her reference to their divorce and describing him as a “rapper.”

Kim Kardashian said that Ye, previously known as Kanye West, walked out during her “Saturday Night Live” monologue in October 2021, which took joking shots at members of her family and Ye, whom she’d filed for divorce from earlier that year.

“He walked out on ‘SNL,’ like, mid-monologue, so I haven’t talked to him since,” Kim told her sister Khloé Kardashian while on a walk during the fourth episode of “The Kardashians,” which aired Thursday.

Kim hosted “Saturday Night Live” on October 9, 2021. Taking the stage in a bright pink jumpsuit, she fired off joke after joke during her monologue about herself, her sisters, her mother Kris Jenner, her mother’s partner Corey Gamble, and Ye. At the time, E! News reported, citing an anonymous source, that Ye was in the audience during the episode taping, with a second source saying that he had been “incredibly supportive” in the week leading up to the episode.

“I married the best rapper of all time,” Kim said of Ye during the monologue. “Not only that, he’s the richest Black man in America. A talented, legit genius who gave me four incredible kids. So, when I divorced him, you have to know it came down to just one thing: his personality.”

During a walk in California post-“Saturday Night Live,” Kim told Khloé about Ye’s dissatisfaction with her references to him in the monologue.

“He is upset at the fact that I said that the reason I divorced him, used the word ‘divorced,’ so he wished I said the words ‘filed for divorce,'” she said during the episode. “And he was upset that I also said that he was a rapper. He said, ‘I’m so much more than a rapper, I can’t believe you said rapper.'”

Ye had previously expressed his disapproval with elements of Kardashian’s monologue, and sampled it in a song on his album “Donda 2.” At the time, the pair were still technically married after Kardashian filed for divorce in February 2021. In March, a judge granted Kardashian’s request to change her marital status to single, reinstating her maiden name of Kardashian as opposed to her married name Kardashian West.

“I never want to offend anyone, and I never want to hurt anyone, but also that’s what this monologue is for, it was like to make a joke,” Kardashian said during a confessional on the episode. “I made fun of myself, I made fun of my mom, I made fun of everything that’s personal to me, and it’s all fun and games and apparently it wasn’t to him.”

“He’s so used to getting exactly what he wants,” she said to Khloé.

In a November 4, 2021 episode of the “Drink Champs” podcast, Ye dug into the divorce joke in Kardashian’s monologue.

“SNL making my wife say ‘I divorced him’ because they just wanted to get that bar off, and I ain’t never even seen the papers, we’re not even divorced,” Ye said. “That ain’t no joke to me. My kids want their parents to stay together. I want us to be together.”

