Kim Kardashian Reveals She Had Fireplace Sex with Pete Davidson ‘in Honor’ of Her Grandma MJ

Kim Kardashian wasn’t afraid to open up about the intimate parts of her relationship with then-boyfriend Pete Davidson.

During Thursday’s episode of The Kardashians, Kim, 41, met up with her grandma Mary Jo “MJ” Shannon, mom Kris Jenner and sister Khloé Kardashian, and she revealed she had gotten intimate with Pete, 28, during a recent hotel stay in Los Angeles.

“You know what’s so crazy?” she asked her grandmother. “Pete and I were staying at the Beverly Hills Hotel last weekend, and we were sitting in front of the fireplace, just talking for hours, and I was like, ‘My grandma told me that you really live life when you have sex in front of the fireplace,’ and so we had sex in front of the fireplace in honor of you.”

“I know that’s really creepy,” she added with a laugh.

After sharing the story, MJ, 88, expressed concerns about her granddaughter’s choice of location to have intercourse. “Not in the lobby?” she asked.

“Not in the lobby!” Kim exclaimed. “But how creepy to think about your grandma before you have sex?”

Despite the awkward topic, MJ wasn’t fazed. “I know, but I was younger once. I was younger once,” she said.

Later in the conversation, Kim spoke to her family about how Pete was set to join Blue Origin’s 20th mission to space. Despite her reservations about the trip, Kim said she was “really excited” for Pete.

“He’s really gonna go with Jeff Bezos,” she said, before receiving a phone call from Pete.

After putting Pete on speaker phone, Kim told him, “I’m with my mom, my grandma and Khloé. My grandma says she misses you.”

“I miss her, too!” Pete responded.

Kris then questioned Pete about his trip, asking him if Bezos was joining him and if he had a will, should something go wrong. “I’m making one now,” he joked.

When Kris asked if he was nervous, Pete responded, “Nah, my personal life is scarier, to be completely honest,” referencing the then-ongoing drama between him and Kim’s ex, Kanye West.

“I can’t wait to get the f— away from everybody … I think I’m gonna stay up there, babe,” he joked.

In a confessional, Kris said of their romance: “Pete is amazing. No drama, no stress, he’s just Pete. [He] fits in with the family. I think Kim is happy, she laughs, she’s more confident, Pete brings out the best in her.”

Kim and Pete first sparked romance rumors when they kissed during a sketch on her SNL hosting debut last October. Later that month, they were photographed holding hands on a roller coaster at Knott’s Berry Farm. Pete formally confirmed his relationship with Kim to PEOPLE in February, calling her his “girlfriend.”

By August, the couple had parted ways. “Part of the reason they split was because of their busy schedules,” an insider told PEOPLE at the time. “They both travel all the time and it was hard.”

Even though the pair has now split, Pete has been mentioned multiple times on season 2 of The Kardashians.

Kim opened up about why he dates “hot girls” in last week’s episode of The Kardashians. (Prior to dating Kim, Pete had been linked to Ariana Grande, Margaret Qualley, Kate Beckinsale and Kaia Gerber, among others.)

“Pete has the best heart,” she said during a confessional in the episode. “I feel like people, they have this, like, idea of him that he dates all these hot girls. And he does. But he’s just the sweetest, most thoughtful person.”

In another candid conversation, Kim spoke to Khloé about her natural trust in Pete. “You asked me something once. You said, ‘How do you trust Pete?'” Kim said. “And I’m like, ‘I just do. Like, it’s a feeling.'”

New episodes of The Kardashians drop every Thursday on Hulu.