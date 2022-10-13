Kim Kardashian questions if she is ‘built for this’ following backlash

It was the controversial heard around the country. “I have the best advice for women in business. Get your f***ing ass up and work.” However, on this week’s new episode of on Hulu, we got to see an inside look at how initially reacted to the backlash following the clip going viral in March of this year.

“I’m, like, mortified. I don’t know what to do, because I, obviously, it’s all my fault, because, you know,” said Kim on the phone with her mother .

During the episode, Kim reiterated the apology she issued back in March as she stated, “When I made that statement, it wasn’t a blanket statement towards all women. Like, as if I didn’t think women work hard or respect the work they do because I see it every day,” said Kim. “The most important people in my life, that have shaped my life, and shaped my career, and helped me get to where I am today, are all women. So I hated that that got misunderstood and for that I’m so sorry.”

While Kris told Kim it wasn’t her fault, because “people misunderstood” where she was coming from, Kim was still feeling helpless as she asked her sister , “It never ends. Will it end?”

Khloé told Kim, “No. It won’t end until, I don’t even want to say, until we end. It will never end, babe. But guess what? We are built for this.”

“I don’t know if I am anymore,” replied Kim.

Later, at lunch with Khloé and , Kim added to that sentiment sharing, “It’s exhausting. Today I am just exhausted.”

The Kardashians airs Thursdays on Hulu.

