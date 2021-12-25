Kim Kardashian posts adorable family Christmas card with a bunch of the Kardashian kids

Kim Kardashian West is celebrating Christmas by showing off her holiday card that features sister Khloé, mom Kris Jenner, her children and her nieces!

On Christmas Eve, the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star shared on Instagram a series of posed and playful pics.

“Merry Christmas,” Kardashian West, 41, captioned the photos which feature her children with estranged husband Ye (formerly Kanye West): North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2. Also included are her mom, Kris Jenner, sis Khloé Kardashian and her daughter True, 3, and Rob Kardashian’s daughter, Dream, 5.

In the fun photos, the whole crew is outfitted in comfy matching loungewear from Skims, Kardashian West’s company. In the first pic, grandma Kris, 66, has a big smile surrounded by her grandchildren. The Kardashian cousins had a ball at the photo shoot and in one pic we see them holding hands and dancing in a circle. In a more serious shot, Kardashian West poses with Chicago and Dream, who both look like little models-in-the-making. In another sweet photo, she gets a kiss from her eldest son, Saint.

Khloé Kardashian also posted pics from the holiday shoot on Instagram, including some stunning shots of her holding True.

“I’ve obviously been on the good list,” she captioned the mother-daughter pics. “Look at my gift! ♥️ she’s my greatest blessing”

Absent this year from the family pics were Kourtney Kardashian and her three children, Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 6, as well as Rob Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner and Kylie’s daughter, Stormi, 3.

Back in 2019, Kardashian’s card featured Ye, and the couple posed with all four of their kids. In 2018, the family rallied to gather all the kids together for a fun photo that featured all-white outfits.