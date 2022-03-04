Kim Kardashian Officially Removes ‘West’ From Her Social Media Accounts

Kim Kardashian is a Kardashian once again.

One day after a Los Angeles judge approved her request to be legally single, Kim made it Instagram official.

At a hearing on March 2, the judge also granted Kim permission to legally revert back to her maiden name amid her ongoing divorce from Kanye “Ye” West. So naturally, the SKIMS founder adjusted her social media accounts to reflect the change in the evening on Thursday, March 3.

While her last name “West” has been scrubbed from her Twitter and Instagram accounts, she still proudly promotes her KKW Fragrance brand that bears her married initials.

Thursday turned out to be an exceptionally busy day for the reality star in more ways than one. She started the day by posting photos from her 6 a.m. hike with The Anti-Recidivism Coalition, and then made headlines for supporting her boyfriend Pete Davidson after Ye released a violent music video that referenced the Saturday Night Live star.

Ye’s video prompted friends to defend him, including James Gunn, who tweeted, “For the record, Pete Davidson is one of the nicest, sweetest guys I know. A truly generous, tender & funny spirit, he treats everyone around him with respect.”

Kim liked the tweet, making her stance known.

Patrick G. / BACKGRID

In the afternoon, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum turned up to the grand opening of Revolve’s Social Club in Los Angeles, telling attendees, “I’m doing so great!” while stopping by her first public event since becoming legally single.

“Kim looked stunning and was so sweet to everyone,” an eyewitness told E! News. “Kim was smiling the entire time. She appeared relaxed and happy to be there.”

A separate source told E! News after the hearing that she was, in fact, feeling both “anxious” and hopeful for the future after scoring one legal victory in her divorce proceedings.

“Kim is feeling a huge sense of relief now that she has been declared legally single,” the second source said. “She is very happy and feels she is one step closer to reclaiming her independence and being able to move on in her life.”

As for Ye, his lawyer Samantha Spector said in a statement that he is focusing his “entire attention” on their four children: North West, 8, Saint West, 6, Chicago West, 4 and Psalm West, 2.

“Kanye’s paperwork has always indicated that his problems with the divorce was only procedural,” she noted. “Moreover, he was always in support of the divorce only if Kim satisfied the procedural requirements to protect rights under the California law.”