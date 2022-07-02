Kim Kardashian Models Sexy New SKIMS Swimwear Drop

Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian/Instagram

New SKIMS swimsuits are on the way!

Kim Kardashian touted the latest restock of her line on Friday with a mirror selfie on Instagram.

“SOON,” Kardashian captioned the shot, which showed the mogul modeling a chrome-colored triangle bikini and matching wrap-around shades.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE’s free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The metallic dipped top ($48), sold with a variety of matching bottoms ($48-$78), are listed as “COMING SOON” on the SKIMS website.

The Kardashians star announced in a separate post that the suits would be available July 6 at 12 p.m. ET.

Last week, Kardashian, 41, revealed that she’s widening the bikini are of her SKIMS bodysuits after her sister Khloé Kardashian raised the issue in a recent episode of their family’s flagship Hulu reality series.

RELATED: Kim Kardashian on Her New Skincare Line and Embracing Her Age: ‘I’m So Much Happier in My Skin’

“Khloé, you would be so proud. I’m in a full SKIMS shapewear meeting and guys were making the vagina part in the bodysuit thicker, wider,” Kim said in a video on her Instagram Story.

Kim’s alteration to the design came after Khloé explained that she had an issue with her SKIMS bodysuit, adding: “And it’s amazing, but it’s a sliver… The vagina needs just a little more fabric, just a little wider.”

RELATED: Kim Kardashian Widens Her SKIMS Bodysuit Crotches for Sister Khloé: ‘Your Lucky Day’

Kim’s shapewear brand SKIMS, which she launched in 2019, doubled its valuation to $3.2 billion earlier this year.