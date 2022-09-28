Kim Kardashian Has To Go Topless Just To Text While Wearing This Outfit

Kim Kardashian doesn’t mind forgoing functionality for fashion.

During a recent interview on “Live With Kelly and Ryan,” the Skims undergarment founder revealed one of the unorthodox methods behind her latest fashion look: a form-fitting Balenciaga top.

Kardashian, who appeared on the show that aired Monday, sported a sleek ensemble consisting of a polished black turtleneck with built-in gloves and leopard-printed boot pants.

“It’s all connected. So if I have to go to the bathroom, it’s hard to go to the bathroom, it’s hard to eat [and] type,” the mother of four admitted to the show’s hosts about her outfit, according to People.

Kim Kardashian recently appeared on “Live With Kelly and Ryan” show. (Photo: Raymond Hall/GC Images via Getty Images)

“The Kardashians” reality TV show star — who ignited the internet with her literal head-to-toe Balenciaga blackout gown at the Met Gala last year — then explained that relieving herself isn’t the only task that’s a “real issue” while adorning the fitted opera gloves.

Kardashian revealed the whole outfit is “attached” and she has to “take my shirt off” to simply text in the car.

She went viral Monday after sharing a behind-the-scenes video of her wearing a figure-hugging sparkling gown so tight at Milan Fashion Week that she had to struggle to jump up the stairs in her sky-high stilettos.

The TikTok clip, which highlights the leading lady’s tireless dedication to pulling off iconic looks, has already garnered more than 6 million views on her account.

