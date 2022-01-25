Kim Kardashian denies 2nd Ray J sex tape after Kanye West interview

Kanye West says he retrieved a laptop from Ray J with footage of estranged wife Kim Kardashian. (Photos: Getty Images)

Kim Kardashian says a second sex tape with Ray J does not exist.

The KKW Beauty founder issued a statement on Tuesday after Kanye West made headlines for claiming he personally retrieved a laptop with more footage of his estranged wife and Ray J. While she doesn’t dispute West’s actions, a spokesperson states there wasn’t new sexual footage on the computer.

“After review, there was nothing sexual unseen, only footage on the plane on the way to Mexico and footage at a club and restaurant on the same trip. Kim remains firm in her belief that there is no new second tape that exists,” a rep tells Yahoo Entertainment. “After 20 years, she truly wishes to move on from this chapter with focus instead on the positive things she continues to do as a mother, entrepreneur and advocate for justice reform.”

Kardashian’s sex tape with Ray J, whom she dated for a few years in the early 2000s, was leaked in 2007 before she was a household name. While the reality star previously admitted the tape likely helped the success of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, she said it’s “the one thing that I wish didn’t exist.”

During an interview with Hollywood Unlocked published on Monday, West talked about getting the laptop from Ray J while calling out Kardashian for playing games.

“How you gonna bring me to SNL and kiss the dude you’re dating right in front of me?” West said, referencing her Oct. 9 kiss with Pete Davidson. “After I went and went and got the laptop from Ray J myself that night, right? And then got on a red-eye. I met this man at the airport, and got on a red-eye, came back, delivered it to her at 8 a.m. in the morning.”

West claimed Kardashian cried when she got the laptop.

“And then, I gave it to her and she cried when she saw it,” West said. “You know why she cried when she saw the laptop? ‘Cause it represents how much she’s been used. It represents how much people didn’t love her and they just saw her as a commodity.”

Rumors of a second sex tape swirled last year when Ray J’s former manager Wack 100 claimed to have the explicit video.

“All I know is Kanye, holler at me, bro. We got part 2 on the laptop. It ain’t never been seen. We love for you to have it. It would be a great personal private NFT,” Wack alleged. “I would never give it to anybody but Kanye ’cause it’s the mother of his children.”

A lawyer for Kardashian denied its existence.