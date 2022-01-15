Kim Kardashian Celebrates 4th Birthday of “Independent Baby Girl Twin” Chicago West

Happy Birthday Chicago!

Kim Kardashian‘s youngest daughter, Chicago West, whom she shares with ex Kanye “Ye” West, turned 4 on Jan. 15 and to celebrate the milestone, the proud mom posted a touching tribute on social media.

Taking to the ‘gram, Kim shared a slew of adorable photos and videos of her “baby girl Chi Chi” throughout the years. In one sweet snap, the two pucker up for a kiss selfie. In another, the 41-year-old billionaire and her mini-me are wearing matching silver one-piece swimsuits on the beach.

“My independent baby girl twin,” Kim captioned the carousal of images. “You are the most lovable huggable snuggable baby girl on the planet. The ultimate princess!”

The former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star also added she couldn’t wait to celebrate with “all of the Barbies and LOL Dolls a girl could dream of.”

“You really have brought so much joy into our family and I love you so so soooo much!!!!,” she concluded.

Chicago West’s Cutest Pics

Kim welcomed Chicago back in January 2018, by way of a surrogate. Kim and Ye are also parents of daughter North West, 8, and sons Saint West, 6, and Psalm West, 2.

“Kanye and I are happy to announce the arrival of our healthy, beautiful baby girl,” Kim said at the time. “We are incredibly grateful to our surrogate who made our dreams come true with the greatest gift one could give and to our wonderful doctors and nurses for their special care.”

Since welcoming “Chi” into her famous family, Kim has had a special bond with her youngest daughter. Last April during a spring break trip, the aspiring lawyer posting pics with the then 3-year-old wearing all-black matching ensembles

“My twin forever,” she captioned the photo series.

Chicago is clearly inheriting the SKIMS founder’s sense of style. Last summer Kim busted her little girl carrying one of her a hot pink see-through designer handbags.

“Caught someone trying to sneak off with my stuff,” the reality star wrote on Instagram June 24 as the fashionista-in-training, wearing an oversized tie dye tee, walked through her mom’s gigantic closet.

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App