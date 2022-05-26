Kim Kardashian apologizes to family for how Kanye treated them

On a new episode of on Hulu this week, viewers got to see reaction to finding out that her ex-husband, , may be putting out a new song about her.

“Well, very classy,” Kim said after reading a text message on her mother phone. Kim then shared with her family, “Kanye’s coming out with a new rap song.”

When sister asked what that means, Kim explained, “That means he’s talking mad shit about me and probably saying, whatever.”

stated, “Most men are not trashing the mother of their kids like that publicly. We don’t have to sit here and throw stones back, just take it on the chin.”

“You’re the mother of his kids and have done nothing but be great to him,” said Kris to Kim. Kris also shared, “When people are saying disparaging things about any of us, it hurts all of us because, one day, your kids are gonna read all of it, and see all of it, and that’s something that everybody has to be really aware of.”

During the episode, Kim also hinted at some possible drama between Kanye and the rest of her family, that fans didn’t know about until now, when she shared, “I will never stoop. I think that I will never stop being me. All I can do is control how I react to something. I can’t control how he treats me, you know, or how he’s always treated you guys.”

Prior to their split, Kim struggled with Kanye’s public comments including his many Twitter rants. But, according to Kim, she’s never had a chance to apologize to her family for how it affected them as well.

In her confessional, Kim stated, “I do recognize the impact that my relationship has had on my family, and I’ve never had the opportunity to just say, ‘I’m sorry, guys.'”

“I protected that for so long, but I said I will never let that happen to you guys again,” Kim told her family. “I feel, for once in my life, I feel strong. I’m not gonna let anyone treat you guys a way or myself.”

The Kardashians airs Thursdays on Hulu.

