Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson share stunning vacation photos

Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian, pictured here in April, are all smiles in new vacation photos. (Photo: STEFANI REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)

It’s another day in paradise for Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson.

On Friday, The Kardashians star dropped new images that she and the Saturday Night Live alum snapped on their tropical vacation. They show her stand-up paddle boarding while wearing a metallic two-piece ensemble, which she later transforms into a bikini before posing for photos.

They also show him smiling as he stands alongside Kardashian in the blue-green water. In another snapshot, a close-up, viewers can clearly see Davidson’s “My girl is a lawyer” tattoo between his neck and shoulder on one side, along with lots of other ink.

Kardashian explained on Monday that Davidson, who’s been by her side since late last year, had “passed the content taking boyfriend test.” Her comment accompanied a peek at their day, in which they paddled a kayak and took a dip in the water. She wore a black string bikini, while he sported black board shorts.

While they were vacationing, Davidson made his first appearance — well, at least his voice did — on the season finale of Kardashian’s Hulu reality show.

The founder of Skims shapewear and SKKN skin care also mentioned him in a side interview.

“I just feel like I wanted to really make sure and not be like ‘Oh my god, I met someone and I’m having fun’ and then just like start talking about it on a show,” she said. “Then if we weren’t talking months later I’d be an idiot. Or a whore, either one.”

While Kardashian has been relaxing on the beach, there’s been serious hubbub about the iconic Marilyn Monroe dress that she wore to last month’s Met Gala. Collectors said the garment had been damaged, but owner Ripley’s Believe It or Not! released a statement Thursday refuting that.