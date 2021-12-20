Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Reunite in NYC and Visit Staten Island Movie Theater

Live from New York on Saturday night, it’s the King and Queen of Staten Island!

On Dec. 18, Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson reunited in the New York City borough he calls home for a movie date. The reality star and Saturday Night Live star were photographed inside Eltingville’s Atrium Stadium Cinemas on Staten Island around 6 p.m. They were joined by longtime friend Scott Disick, her sister Kourtney Kardashian‘s ex.

Kim wore a black outfit and Pete sported a light green floral fleece jacket and a black backpack, while Scott wore a white puffer jacket and black pants.

The trio watched the Lady Gaga, Adam Driver and Jared Leto movie House of Gucci, an eyewitness told E! News. The group arrived on a busy night and were also joined by other friends of Pete and two security guards. Kim and Pete stopped to buy snacks before heading into the theater and both emerged separately during the screening—Pete went outside for a smoke break while Kim used the restroom, the eyewitness said.

Several fans posted photos of Kim, Pete and Scott at the movie theater on social media. Teresa Figgiani Poidomani shared on Instagram pics of Pete standing with her daughter Melody, who told her the comedian was very friendly.

MediaPunch / BACKGRID

Later that night, one of the fans shared a TikTok video of Kim, Pete and Scott arriving at Angelina’s Ristorante on Staten Island.

Photos of Kim, Pete and Scott were later shared on the restaurant’s Instagram.

Pete and Kim were spotted hours before the start of the live broadcast of SNL‘s final episode of 2021. Due to COVID-19 concerns amid a rise in the new Omicron variant, Pete and most of the cast and crew did not take part in the taping, while the show also canceled its live audience and musical guest, Charli XCX.

However, host Paul Rudd did appear in person on the Christmas-themed episode. The show featured special guests Tom Hanks and Tina Fey in the studio and aired throwback skits and recently pre-recorded sketches, including one in which Pete played an older version of himself and said, “You guys know how I was a famous sex symbol for reasons no one could understand?”

Instagram / @_dylanfadl

The comedian, who was engaged to Ariana Grande in 2018 and has also dated celebs such as Bridgerton‘s Phoebe Dynevor and Kate Beckinsale, started spending time with Kim soon after she guest hosted SNL in October.

ROKA / BACKGRID

During her episode, the two shared a kiss in an Aladdin-themed sketch. In November, after a series of joint outings, including on Staten Island, a source confirmed to E! News that Kim and Pete are dating.

Notorious P.A.P. / BACKGRID

Another source close to Kim recently told E! News that the reality star has invited Pete to her mom Kris Jenner‘s annual Christmas Eve party this month.

“She’s really excited about having him around and Kris is already obsessed with him,” the source said. “The whole family is a fan of Pete’s and would love to spend a holiday with him.”

The insider also said that Kim’s ex and father of their four kids, Kanye “Ye” West, is also invited to the Christmas party. The rap artist, who has in recent weeks pleaded publicly for a reconciliation, has not commented.

The source continued, “Kim and Pete have many upcoming plans and things are going really well. She has even considered going to support him in Miami for New Year’s. He has told her he’d love for her to be there.”

Pete and Miley Cyrus are set to co-host the live special Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party for NBC and Peacock to help ring in 2022.

—Reporting by Meriam Bouarrouj