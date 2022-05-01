Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Attend White House Correspondents’ Dinner Together

WASHINGTON, DC – APRIL 30: Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian attendthe 2022 White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner at Washington Hilton on April 30, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images)

Paul Morigi/Getty

It was another eventful evening for Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson.

The two attended the White House Correspondents’ Dinner together on Saturday in Washington, D.C., officially making their red carpet debut together. The Saturday Night Live actor joined the reality star as her guest at the dinner, which celebrates the work of White House journalists and the media.

Kardashian, 41, was invited on behalf of ABC as her new Hulu reality series The Kardashians debuted earlier this month. Their outing comes after they enjoyed the premiere of the follow-up to Keeping Up with the Kardashians together.

For Saturday’s event, Kardashian stunned in a form-fitting, shimmering, silver Balenciaga Couture gown, while Davidson, 28, played it cool in a black suit with matching sunglasses, a skinny tie, and Vans.

The couple, holding hands and accompanied by a stern-faced entourage, swanned down the center aisle of massive, crowded ballroom more than an hour and a half after the dinner began as the catering staff struggled to get entrees served to almost 3,000 guests. Pete kept his sunglasses on. And neither said anything as they made their way to their table.

Hosted by Trevor Noah, other notable attendees included President Joe Biden, First Lady Dr. Jill Biden, Martha Stewart, Brooke Shields, and J. Smith-Cameron, as well as multiple cabinet secretaries and other lawmakers and pundits.

The pair first began hinting at their relationship in late 2021 as they were seen spending time with each other at dinners and private gatherings after her SNL hosting debut. Kardashian even threw Davidson an extravagant birthday party in Palm Springs in mid-November.

While on PEOPLE (The TV Show! in February, Davidson referred to Kardashian as his girlfriend for the first time publicly. The couple became Instagram official in March after Kardashian posted a series of romantic photos with Davidson.

This is the first WHCD in over two years after a hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but it isn’t Kardashian’s first time at the annual dinner — she was a guest in 2012 with mother Kris Jenner.

Kardashian has since become increasingly involved with politics over the past few years. The businesswoman, who passed her “baby bar” in 2021, has spoken out in briefings about prison reform and worked to overturn a number of convictions.