Kim Kardashian and Kanye West finally settle divorce. (Photo: Reuters)

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have finally settled their divorce, Yahoo Entertainment can confirm. The two sides reached an agreement on custody and property issues, a little less than two years after breaking up.

According to People and TMZ, both stars will get “equal access” to their four children: North, 9, Saint, who turns 7 next month, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3. Kardashian and West, who legally changed his name to Ye, had a prenup in place so assets were divided up accordingly. Neither party will get spousal support; however, Ye must pay $200,000 a month to his ex-wife in child support. He will also be responsible for half of the children’s educational and security expenses.

Ye has publicly slammed Kardashian for her parenting, like how she won’t send their kids to his now-shuttered Donda Academy. The settlement purportedly states that if there’s ever a disagreement regarding the kids, both Ye and the reality star agree to participate in mediation. If one of them fails to show up, the other gets to make the decision.

Although Kardashian and Ye’s divorce was drawn out, it wasn’t for lack of trying on her part. The rapper went through a handful of lawyers and blew off depositions. After Kardashian filed for divorce in February 2021 he tried to win her back to no avail. Kardashian asked the court to declare her legally single — which the Grammy winner opposed — as they worked through the divorce settlement. The Kardashians star claimed Ye was causing “emotional distress” by airing “misinformation regarding our private family matters and co-parenting on social media.” A judge granted her request nine months ago.

Kardashian and Ye began dating in 2012 and married in 2014. They weathered many storms throughout their relationship, like her robbery in Paris and the rapper’s hospitalization in 2016. Their marriage hit the ultimate rough patch in 2020 during his failed bid for presidency where he disclosed deeply personal information about their family. In a rare statement, Kardashian asked for “compassion” as she addressed his bipolar disorder. She filed for divorce seven months later.

Story continues

In recent months, Kardashian and Ye have been spotted together at parenting functions; however, it’s unclear how amicable the two are amid the rapper’s headline-making behavior. Ye was dropped by numerous companies, including Adidas, after making antisemitic remarks. The rapper recently had dinner with former President Donald Trump and his new pal, white nationalist Nick Fuentes. He’s enlisted alt-right figure Milo Yiannopoulos to helm his presidential campaign for 2024.

MORE: Adidas cuts ties with Kanye West after antisemitic remarks