Kim Kardashian accused of ‘Asianfishing’ on Instagram

American socialite and businesswoman Kim Kardashian is being accused of “Asianfishing” in one of her latest Instagram post.

Several Reddit users in the r/KUWTK subreddit accused the 41-year-old “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star of donning make-up that makes her look Asian in her Instagram post on Tuesday promoting Tiffany and Co.’s latest Lock collection.

“She looks Asian here, it’s really strange,” one comment read, while another user wrote in their reply, “She’s trying to give herself a less long oval face from what it looks like. It’s dumb because we all know what she really looks like so what’s the point?”

“She’s Asian now?” another Reddit user commented.

“Who is this Asian woman and where’s Kim?????” one user jokingly wrote.

Another user pointed out similarities between Kim Kardashian’s latest picture to those of her sister, Kourtney Kardashian, for the latter’s vitamin and supplement brand, Lemme.”

“Hmm, looks like [she] used the same face filter/procedure as Kourtney’s ‘Lemme’ candy-in-the-bath shoot. They both look Asian. Also, yawn. This era Kim is so boring,” the user wrote.

“Asianfishing” is an act in which a non-Asian person may use make-up, clothes or photo editing to make themselves appear more like East Asians. Several notable people accused of Asianfishing in the past are American singer Ariana Grande and British internet personality Oli London.

Kardashian faced massive backlash in 2019 after naming her shapewear line Kimono Solutionwear and filing to trademark the word “Kimono” for her brand.

The move drew the attention of Kyoto Mayor Daisaku Kadokawa, who asked Kardashian to reconsider her decision for the brand’s name. Daisaku wrote: “We think that the names for ‘Kimono’ are the asset shared with all humanity who love Kimono and its culture; therefore they should not be monopolized.”

Featured Image via The Late Late Show with James Corden