Kim Jong Un’s daughter likely ‘chosen one’ as successor

The sudden rise of Kim Jong Un’s young daughter suggests she’s “the chosen one” to succeed him as North Korea’s Supreme Leader — potentially to the doom of his once-powerful sister, according to experts.

Kim Ju Ae — thought to be around 9 or 10 — has repeatedly appeared alongside her father at key events since her existence was first confirmed in November, and this week is even honored on five new stamps.

Experts told the Daily Beast that it suggests Kim no longer relies on his sister, Kim Yo Jong — a precarious position to be in for any of his kin.

“Kim had both his uncle and his half-brother murdered,” David Straub, a former senior diplomat in the American Embassy in Seoul, told the outlet.

“I’ll bet everyone in the Kim clan remembered, perhaps especially Yo Jong.”





Kim Ju Ae — thought to be around 10 — has recently taken center stage with her Supreme Leader dad. KCNA/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Bruce Bennett, a longtime North Korea analyst at the RAND Corporation, suggested that the younger sibling’s headline-grabbing role at previous events may have spelled her downfall.

“My guess is that Kim was getting really upset by all of the outside media on his sister being his potential or likely successor,” Bennett told the Beast.

He noted that Kim’s uncle-in-law, Jang Song Thaek, had initially been No. 2 and the man offering advice before Kim ordered his execution nearly 10 years ago.





Experts warn it could mark doom for Kim’s sister, Kim Yo Jong, once tipped to be his successor. AP

Kim “did not want to hear that his uncle was his regent,” Bennett told the outlet.

“Kim Yo Jong is lucky that she is not as dead as Kim’s uncle,” he also said.

Kim Ju Ae, thought to be the despot’s second-born child, recently took center stage at a massive military parade in Pyongyang and appeared in soon-to-be-released postage stamps.

State media have called her Kim’s “most beloved” or “respected” child, publishing photos of her touching her father’s cheek.

Yo Jong — who previously held a similar role supporting her brother — was not featured prominently at the events or at all on the stamps.

Kim’s daughter’s sudden ascension has even led to a parliamentary committee meeting in the Hermit Kingdom’s neighbor, South Korea, to discuss the belief that she’s being primed as the North’s next leader.

Further cementing the rumors, sources told Radio Free Asia that North Korean females named Ju Ae are being told to get new names — because there can only be one Ju Ae if she becomes Supreme Leader.





Kim Ju Ae is referred to as the Supreme Leader’s “most beloved” or “respected” child. KCNA VIA KNS/AFP via Getty Images

Still, Yo Jong’s aunt still likely plays a pivotal role in preparing her young niece given her tender age, the experts suggested.

If Ju Ae “is being groomed as the successor, many more years of education and training will be needed before she will be able to assume the reins,” Evans Revere, formerly with the State Department in Washington and the US Embassy in Seoul, told the Daily Beast.

Yo Jong’s fate could ultimately rest on the health of her brother, who — despite being just 39 — is obese and has suffered a series of rumored health scares in recent years.

The dictator is “hardly a picture of health,” Revere noted.

Kisam Kim, a former member of South Korea’s National Intelligence Service, suggested that Yo Jong’s only chance is if her brother “perishes immediately.”

Kim suggested that it’s very likely that the “crazy man has issues with his health, and he knows his days are numbered.”

Despite this, politicians in the South doubt Kim will break with tradition and select his kingdom’s first female leader.

Unification Minister Kwon Youngse, South Korea’s top official on North Korea, told a parliamentary hearing that it was unlikely the North would pick “a woman [to] inherit power.”

Since its foundation in 1948, North Korea has been successively ruled by male members of the Kim family, and only a handful of powerful positions are filled by women.

“It’s too soon to assume that (Kim Ju Ae) will be his heir because the son has always succeeded the throne in North Korea,” said Duyeon Kim, a senior analyst at the Center for a New American Security in Washington, DC.

“So, we don’t yet know if Kim Jong Un is willing to break tradition regarding the gender of his successor or if she will play a key role to support whoever Kim appoints.”

With Post wires